When does 2023 MLB Spring Training begin?

The NFL’s Super Bowl marks a lot of things. It is the culmination of the professional football season, but for baseball fans, it means that spring training is right around the corner. This year, spring training will officially begin on Friday, February 24, with two Cactus League games. Pitchers and catchers, however, begin reporting Wednesday, February 15.

This is going to be a busy spring for ball players. Every four years, there is a global baseball tournament called the World Baseball Classic. It will run this year from March 8 to 21. Players that will be participating in the WBC were permitted to report to spring training a little early. Pitchers and catchers were able to start reporting on Monday, February 13, while position players have to report on Thursday, February 16. For everyone not playing in the tournament, pitchers and catchers report between February 15-17, depending on the team, and position players will join them on either February 20 or 21.

Friday, February 24 will see the Seattle Mariners play the San Diego Padres and the Kansas City Royals facing off with the Texas Rangers in the Cactus League. The Grapefruit League will begin in full on Saturday, February 25, with every team in action. As a reminder, the Cactus League plays its games in Arizona, while the Grapefruit League is held down in Florida.

Spring training games will run through March 28, giving World Baseball Classic players at least week to get back with their teams at the culmination of the tournament. Then, the 2023 regular season will open on Thursday, March 30, with every team in action.