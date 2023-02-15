Report: Rangers SP Jacob deGrom experiencing left side tightness

The Texas Rangers are shutting starting pitcher Jacob deGrom down for a few days after he experienced tightness in his left side during a recent bullpen, per Kennedi Landry. deGrom missed the majority of the 2022 season due to a stress fracture in his right scapula in spring training a year ago.

The two-time NL Cy Young winner opted out of his contract with the New York Mets last fall, choosing to hit free agency. He signed a five-year, $185 million contract with the Rangers last December to become the team’s ace. Texas had been rebuilding its roster top to bottom, and a healthy deGrom gives them an incredible advantage at the top of their pitching rotation. The key word there is healthy. He hasn’t pitched a full season since 2020.

Shutting deGrom down is largely cautionary. Pitchers and catchers began reporting to spring training on Wednesday, so if deGrom is able to get in some extra rest at the start of camp, he should have plenty of time to ramp up his workload and still be ready for Opening Day on March 30. Even the team's GM, Chris Young, said it seems like if it were the regular season, deGrom would pitch through it. The worst thing he could do would be to try and play through it and aggravate it like what happened a year ago and caused him to miss the first four months of the season.