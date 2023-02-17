Report: Braves SP Mike Soroka dealing with hamstring tightness heading into Spring Training

e plays in the mlb so I threw Atlanta Braves starting pitcher is dealing with hamstring tightness to start spring training, per Justin Toscano. Soroka is being held out by the team to make sure the injury isn’t aggravated.

Death, taxes and Mike Soroka getting injured. It has been a hot minute since Braves fans have been able to see a healthy Mike Soroka take the mound in a regular season game. Things were looking up in 2020 as Soroka became the youngest Opening Day starter in franchise history. Then, on August 3, he tore his Achilles, ending his season. He missed the entire 2021 season after re-tearing his Achilles while walking into the team’s clubhouse that June.

Soroka was sidelined for the entire 2022 season due to continued rehab on his Achilles. He was shut down while making his rehab starts in the minors due to elbow soreness. The fact that Soroka was getting work in early at spring training suggests that he could be ready in time for Opening Day on March 28, barring any further setbacks.

The 25-year-old will have another arbitration year in 2024 before becoming a free agent in 2025. What started as a promising career has been derailed by injuries. Heading into 2023, Soroka has started 37 games for the Braves and has a career 15-6 record with a 2.86 ERA and 171 strikeouts in 214 innings of work. Atlanta would love to have him back in the rotation along with Max Fried, Charlie Morton, Spencer Strider and Kyle Wright.