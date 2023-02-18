When do players report for MLB Spring Training?

The MLB season is on the horizon. As we get ready for spring training to start, pitchers and catchers will start reporting to their respective training facilities in either Arizona or Florida. Spring training in 2023 is a little different because of the timing of the World Baseball Classic, as participants were able to report a little earlier than their teammates.

For players planning to partake in the WBC, pitchers were allowed to report on Monday, while position players have to report on Thursday, February 16. For those that aren't playing in the global baseball exhibition, pitchers will report between Wednesday, February 15 and 17, while position players report either the 20th or 21st, depending on the team.

Spring Training games will get underway on Friday, February 24, with two Cactus League games. The other 26 teams will see their first games being played on Saturday, February 25. The World Baseball Classic runs from March 8 to March 21, so participants could end up missing a chunk of the preseason with their big league teams. The final spring training games will take place on March 28 to give all teams at least one full off day before Opening Day on Thursday, March 30.