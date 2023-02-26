Report: Manny Machado signing 11-year, $350 million contract extension with Padres

San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado has agreed to an 11-year, $350 million contract extension with the team, according to Jeff Passan. Machado had previously signed a ten-year deal with the club in February of 2019.

Machado is coming off a 2022 campagin in which he had a slash line of .298/.366/.531, finishing the year with 32 home runs and 102 RBIs. He had a 6.8 WAR and finished second in NL MVP voting.

Machado joined the Padres in 2019 after spending 2018 with the Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers. Baltimore drafted him third overall in the 2010 amateur draft and eventually dealt him to LA in 2018 ahead of the trade deadline. He appeared in 66 games for the Dodgers before departing in free agency.

In four seasons with the Padres, he has a slash line of .280/.352/.504, and has hit 108 home runs with 340 RBIs. His WAR in that time is 17.6. He was signed through the 2028 season, but depending on how this deal sorts itself out, is likely signed through the 2033 season. He is 30 years-old and will be 41 when this extension concludes.