 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dodgers 2B Gavin Lux suffers knee injury running into third base in spring training

Lux is expected to be a factor in LA’s lineup this season.

By Chinmay Vaidya
San Diego Padres v. Los Angeles Dodgers
Gavin Lux of the Los Angeles Dodgers singles in the fourth inning during the game between the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodgers Stadium on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux suffered a knee injury running the basepaths in a spring training game, going down after an awkward motion while on his way to third base. He had to be carted off the field and couldn’t put any pressure on his leg, which is not a good sign in the moment.

Lux was a solid contributor for LA last year, hitting .276 with six home runs and 42 RBI in 421 at-bats. He’s expected to be a prominent factor in the lineup again this year, unless this injury keeps him sidelined for a while.

The Dodgers are taking a lot of hits in the infield on the injury front, with Lux, Miguel Rojas and Miguel Vargas all on the day-to-day list. Veteran Chris Taylor could potentially thrown into an infield role if Lux’s prognosis isn’t good, which will have ramifications for the Dodgers in the outfield.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Dodgers are +850 to win the 2023 World Series.

More From DraftKings Nation