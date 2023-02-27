Dodgers 2B Gavin Lux suffers knee injury running into third base in spring training

Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux suffered a knee injury running the basepaths in a spring training game, going down after an awkward motion while on his way to third base. He had to be carted off the field and couldn’t put any pressure on his leg, which is not a good sign in the moment.

Gavin Lux has been carted off the field after sustaining an injury running into third base. pic.twitter.com/Glh5Z7jFEh — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) February 27, 2023

Lux was a solid contributor for LA last year, hitting .276 with six home runs and 42 RBI in 421 at-bats. He’s expected to be a prominent factor in the lineup again this year, unless this injury keeps him sidelined for a while.

The Dodgers are taking a lot of hits in the infield on the injury front, with Lux, Miguel Rojas and Miguel Vargas all on the day-to-day list. Veteran Chris Taylor could potentially thrown into an infield role if Lux’s prognosis isn’t good, which will have ramifications for the Dodgers in the outfield.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Dodgers are +850 to win the 2023 World Series.