Report: Blue Jays and SS Bo Bichette agree to 3-year, $33.6 million extension

The Toronto Blue Jays and starting shortstop Bo Bichette have agreed to a 3-year, $33.6 million extension, per Ken Rosenthal. This deal covers the three remaining arbitration years that Bichette has. With incentives and awards, this deal could end up totaling as much as $40.54 million. Bichette is scheduled to hit free agency in 2026 when he is 28 years old.

Bichette has spent four years in the major leagues. He has logged back-to-back 159-game seasons. Bichette hit .290 last year with 189 hits, 43 doubles, 24 home runs and 93 RBI. He isn’t known as a base stealer, but swiped 13 bags last season and could benefit from the larger bases going forward. He led the Blue Jays in batting average and hits and had a 3.6 WAR.

Toronto locks down an important piece of their team for the next three years. They are going to have a tough division to compete in, but Bichette helps provide some stability. He should begin the 2023 season as the team’s starting shortstop, and he has versatility when it comes to the lineup. Bichette has batted second and third before but could find himself lower in the lineup. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing! When you have guys like Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Whit Merrifield, Matt Chapman, George Springer, Daulton Varsho and Alejandro Kirk, along with Bichette, there are multiple guys with the talent to be at the top of the lineup.