Team USA roster revealed for 2023 World Baseball Classic

The 2023 World Baseball Classic will get started on Tuesday, March 7 and run through Tuesday, March 21. On Thursday, the rosters were revealed for all 20 teams that will participate in the global baseball tournament. Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout will be the captain of Team USA.

Similar to the World Cup for soccer, the World Baseball Classic is scheduled to take place once every four years. The United States will compete in Pool C alongside Mexico, Colombia, Canada and Great Britain. The Pool C games will be held in Phoenix, Arizona from March 11-15. The Pool C winner and runner-up will join the Pool D winner and runner-up in the second round of the quarterfinals in Miami, Florida on March 17 and 18. Team USA will start the tournament by hosting Great Britain at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 11 on Fox.

Team USA Roster

Position players

OF Mike Trout (captain)

1B Pete Alonso

SS Tim Anderson

3B Nolan Arenado

OF Mookie Betts

1B Paul Goldscmidt

C Kyle Higashioka

2B Jeff McNeil

OF Cedric Mullins

C J.T. Realmuto

OF Kyle Schwarber

C Will Smith

OF Kyle Tucker

SS Trea Turner

SS/3B Bobby Witt Jr.

Pitchers

RP Jason Adam

RP Daniel Bard

CP David Bednar

SP Nestor Cortes

SP Kendall Graveman

SP Merrill Kelly

SP Clayton Kershaw

SP Lance Lynn

RP Nick Martinez

SP Miles Mikolas

RP Adam Ottavino

RP Ryan Pressly

RP Brooks Raley

SP Brady Singer

SP Adam Wainwright

RP Devin Williams