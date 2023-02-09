 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Team USA roster revealed for 2023 World Baseball Classic

We discuss the roster for Team USA at the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

By TeddyRicketson
Mike Trout #27 of the Los Angeles Angels looks on before stepping back into the batter box against the Oakland Athletics in the top of the first inn at RingCentral Coliseum on October 05, 2022 in Oakland, California. Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The 2023 World Baseball Classic will get started on Tuesday, March 7 and run through Tuesday, March 21. On Thursday, the rosters were revealed for all 20 teams that will participate in the global baseball tournament. Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout will be the captain of Team USA.

Similar to the World Cup for soccer, the World Baseball Classic is scheduled to take place once every four years. The United States will compete in Pool C alongside Mexico, Colombia, Canada and Great Britain. The Pool C games will be held in Phoenix, Arizona from March 11-15. The Pool C winner and runner-up will join the Pool D winner and runner-up in the second round of the quarterfinals in Miami, Florida on March 17 and 18. Team USA will start the tournament by hosting Great Britain at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 11 on Fox.

Team USA Roster

Position players

OF Mike Trout (captain)
1B Pete Alonso
SS Tim Anderson
3B Nolan Arenado
OF Mookie Betts
1B Paul Goldscmidt
C Kyle Higashioka
2B Jeff McNeil
OF Cedric Mullins
C J.T. Realmuto
OF Kyle Schwarber
C Will Smith
OF Kyle Tucker
SS Trea Turner
SS/3B Bobby Witt Jr.

Pitchers

RP Jason Adam
RP Daniel Bard
CP David Bednar
SP Nestor Cortes
SP Kendall Graveman
SP Merrill Kelly
SP Clayton Kershaw
SP Lance Lynn
RP Nick Martinez
SP Miles Mikolas
RP Adam Ottavino
RP Ryan Pressly
RP Brooks Raley
SP Brady Singer
SP Adam Wainwright
RP Devin Williams

