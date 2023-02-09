When does the 2023 World Baseball Classic start?

The 2023 World Baseball Classic is on the horizon. On Thursday, rosters were revealed, so now we know who all is playing and for which country. The tournament gets started on Tuesday, March 7, as games in the first quarterfinal round get underway. The 2023 World Baseball Classic will then run through Tuesday, March 21.

Pool A in Taichung, Taiwan will feature Chinese Taipei, the Netherlands, Cuba, Italy and Panama. Pool B, held in Tokyo, Japan, consists of Japan, South Korea, Australia, China and the Czech Republic. Pool C in Phoneix, Arizona is hosted by Team USA, and they are joined by Mexico, Colombia, Canada and Great Britain. Finally, Group D hosted in Miami, Florida is comprised of Puerto Rico, Venezuela, the Dominican Republic, Israel and Nicaragua.

While Pool play will feature four different countries hosting, the United States is the overall host of this year’s tournament. When the semifinals get underway on March 19, they will be hosted in Miami, Florida, as will the championship on March 21.

This global baseball event is the sport’s version of the World Cup. As such, it only takes place once every four years. Some of the best baseball players in the major leagues as well as international leagues, will be on display.