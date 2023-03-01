 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

When does the World Baseball Classic start?

We go over basic info for the World Baseball Classic in 2023 and when the tournament is set to begin.

By TeddyRicketson
A general view of the World Baseball Classic logo prior to Game One between Team New Zealand and Team Brazil at Rod Carew National Stadium on Friday, September 30, 2022 in Panama City, Panama. Photo by Daniel Shirey/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The World Baseball Classic is back in 2023. This global exhibition baseball tournament is held once every four years, just like the Olympics and World Cup. This will be the fifth time that it has occurred and the first since 2017. Originally scheduled for 2022, the tournament was pushed back one year due to COVID-19. The 2023 World Baseball Classic will start on March 8 and run through March 21.

2023 World Baseball Classic

Start date: March 8
Location: Taichung Stadium in Taiwan
Broadcast info: Fox, Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, or the Fox Sports App

The United States heads into this year’s tournament as the reigning champs. They overcame Puerto Rico 8-0 at Dodger Stadium to win their first-ever WBC. Japan won the first two World Baseball Classics, with the Dominican Republic taking the victory in 2013.

This year’s tournament field was increased to 20 teams rather than the traditional 16. There will still be four Pools, but each one will now have five teams. Chinese Tapei will host Pool A, Japan will host Pool B, the U.S. will be the Pool C hosts and Puerto Rico will host Pool D. The Czech Republic, Nicaragua and Great Britain are all competing in their first tournaments.

The Dominican Republic, from Group D, has the best odds to win the tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook. They are installed at +200, with the United States (+230), Japan (+275) and Puerto Rico (+900) close behind.

