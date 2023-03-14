Report: Dodgers 1B Freddie Freeman leaves WBC game with slight hamstring injury

Los Angeles Dodgers and Team Canada first baseman Freddie Freeman suffered a slight hamstring injury during the WBC. It is tough to tell exactly when Freeman picked up the injury during Canada’s game against Colombia, but he has been removed from the game.

Freddie Freeman left today's game with a slight hamstring injury pic.twitter.com/zpr0TtJzYL — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 14, 2023

Team Canada is trying to advance past the Pool play stage at the 2023 World Baseball Classic. If they get eliminated, Freeman will return to the Dodgers at their spring training facility. The good news is that it is being reported that it is a slight hamstring issue, meaning that his removal from the game is likely precautionary.

Los Angeles has already lost Gavin Lux for the season due to a torn ACL. While the Dodgers have one of the deepest lineups in baseball, it would be tough for them to deal with losing Freeman. Miguel Vargas or Max Muncy would likely take over for him if he were to miss any time, but they are currently projected to be the team’s starting second and third basemen, respectively.

Freeman put on a show in his first season with the Dodgers in 2022. He hit .325 on the year with 21 home runs, 100 RBI and a .511 slugging percentage. Freeman played in 159 games and was a reliable fixture at the top of the Los Angeles batting order. With the Dodgers losing Trea Turner, Cody Bellinger and Justin Turner to free agency, Freeman was expected to again be one of Los Angeles’ best that they can lean on throughout the year.