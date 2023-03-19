Report: St. Louis Cardinals 3B Nolan Arenado leaves WBC semifinal with hand injury

Update: Initial x-rays on Arenado’s right hand were negative, per Ken Rosenthal. If there was no injury sustained, then it would come down to comfort level gripping a bat or holding a baseball that would determine if Arenado can play in a potential WBC Championship.

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado was removed from Team USA’s World Baseball Classic semifinal after getting hit by a pitch. He was hit near the wrist, but his demeanor afterward suggests that his removal is precautionary. Either Team USA or the St. Louis Cardinals will likely provide updates.

Nolan Arenado was removed from the game after being hit in the hand by a pitch but he seems to feel okay pic.twitter.com/Ak6Kpvj2qr — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 20, 2023

Arenado gets hit one day after Jose Altuve was hit by a pitch that broke his thumb and sidelined him indefinitely for the MLB season. While Arenado seems okay, with how bad Altuve’s injury ended up, there is concern until we are told otherwise.

Arenado played in 148 games last season for the Cards. He hit .293 with 42 doubles, 30 home runs and 103 RBI. Arenado is a perennial MVP candidate alongside teammate Paul Goldschmidt.

If Arenado happens to miss any time, St. Louis has several options to replace him. Tommy Edman could slide over to the hot corner, with Paul DeJong taking over at shortstop. The Cardinals could also use Brendan Donovan or Nolan Gorman, who are mainly third basemen. Designated hitter Juan Yepez could remain in the lineup by manning third, allowing another hitter to take over as the DH.