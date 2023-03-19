Report: Chicago White Sox 3B Yoan Moncada leaves WBC semifinal after outfield collision

Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada left Cuba’s World Baseball Classic semifinal against Team USA after an outfield collision. Moncada was going for a weak pop fly drifting into left and collided with the left fielder. He stayed down for a few minutes while trainers talked with him. We haven’t gotten an injury update, but he was replaced in the game.

Yoán Moncada was slow to get up after colliding with a teammate while going for a fly ball. pic.twitter.com/KD1A3JMA7a — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 20, 2023

Moncada played in 104 games last season. He struggled with his contact hitting only .212 on the year. Moncada finished with 18 doubles and 12 home runs while adding 51 RBI. He is expected to be an integral part of the White Sox batting order alongside Luis Robert and Eloy Jimenez. Slugger Jose Abreu departed in free agency putting pressure on Moncada to step up.

It is likely that Moncada’s removal was purely precautionary. On the chance that it wasn’t and he misses time, the White Sox may need to get creative. Jake Burger can man the hot corner, as can utility player Leury Garcia. While Chicago has 3B prospect Bryan Ramos waiting in the minors, he is likely a year away from the major league level, so he wouldn't be called up.