Phillies 1B Rhys Hoskins suffers knee injury in spring training vs. Tigers

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins went down on the field at the team’s spring training game on Thursday. He was trying to field a ground ball and suffered a non-contact knee injury, per Matt Gelb. Teammates circled around Hoskins as he was checked by trainers but needed to be carted off.

Rhys Hoskins suffers a knee injury vs Tigers here in the 2nd #RhysHoskins is carted off



The groundball took Hoskins into the shallow outfield, and he seemed to lose his footing transitioning from the dirt to the grass. He got twisted around and was in obvious pain after the play. Hoskins is heading into his seventh major league season, all with Philadelphia. He played in 156 games last year hitting .246 with 33 doubles, two triples, 30 home runs and 79 RBI. Hoskins is often overshadowed in the lineup by the presence of Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber but is still a foundational piece of the Phils’ batting order.

If Hoskins misses any time, which unfortunately seems likely with a non-contact injury, Philadelphia could use Darick Hall at first base. He projects as the team’s DH this season, but moving him to first and then DH-ing another player gives the Phillies some flexibility. They also could bring up their No. 6 prospect Johan Rojas to fill in for some outfield depth if Hall plays first and someone like Castellanos or Schwarber takes over at DH.