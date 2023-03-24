A look at this year’s MLB Opening Day pitching matchups

With the start of the baseball season less than a week away, all 30 MLB teams officially unveiled their starters for Opening Day next Thursday.

The list of matchups is as followed:

Braves at Nationals: Max Fried vs. Patrick Corbin

Giants at Yankees: Logan Webb vs. Gerrit Cole

Orioles at Red Sox: Kyle Gibson vs. Corey Kluber

Brewers at Cubs: Corbin Burnes vs. Marcus Stroman

Tigers at Rays: Eduardo Rodriguez vs. Shane McClanahan

Phillies at Rangers: Aaron Nola vs. Jacob deGrom

Mets at Marlins: Max Scherzer vs. Sandy Alcantara

Pirates at Reds: Mitch Keller vs. Hunter Greene

Rockies at Padres: German Marquez vs. Blake Snell

Blue Jays at Cardinals: Alex Manoah vs. Miles Mikolas

Twins at Royals: Pablo Lopez vs. Zack Greinke

White Sox at Astros: Dylan Cease vs. Framber Valdez

Angles at A’s: Shohei Ohtani vs. Kyler Muller

Diamondbacks vs. Braves: Zac Gallen vs. Julio Urias

Guardians at Mariners: Shane Bieber vs. Luis Castillo

Here’s a look at five of our favorite matchups from the slate:

Scherzer vs. Alcanata

What a way to start the season, as Scherzer, a three time Cy Young winner, takes on Alcantara, last season’s NL Cy Young winner and one of the best young pitchers in baseball. While the Mets and Marlins won’t play in any meaningful matchups throughout the season, this one will have some juice.

Webb vs. Cole

It’s hard to believe that Webb still hasn’t earned a Cy Young vote in his career, as he’s now put together two solid seasons at the front of San Francisco’s staff, highlighted by his All-Star numbers (2.90 ERA in 192 1/3 innings) last year. He should be able to match Cole pitch for pitch.

Lopez vs. Greinke

While this matchup won’t generate a lot of fanfare, it has some interesting storylines. The Twins dealt away last year’s AL batting champ in Luis Arraez for the opportunity to have Lopez spearhead their rotation. Will it be worth it? He’ll get his first chance to prove it against Greinke, who will be entering his 20th year in the Majors.

Cease vs. Valdez

A rematch of the 2021 ALDS, the Astros quest to repeat as champions starts against Cease and the White Sox, and it should be a show on the mound. While Cease uses his blazing fastball (91st percentile in velocity) to get ahead of batters, Valdez relies on his bowling ball sinker and cartoonish slider to get batters out. Get ready for a lot of whiffs in this one.

Bieber vs. Castillo

What a nightcap. While Bieber doesn’t have Castillo’s fastball velocity, he does boast some of the best command in baseball, and has a career 2.94 ERA in April. This’ll also be the first Opening Day start in Seattle for Castillo, who signed to a five-year extension with the Mariners last season. This should be a well-pitched finale to a strong Opening Day.