Max Fried injures hamstring against Nationals, exits Opening Day game [VIDEO]

Update: It is currently being called “left hamstring discomfort” by the Braves as they further evaluate Fried. The good news is that if there isn't any structural damage, is that Fried could avoid the IL and be ready in time for his next scheduled start against the St. Louis Cardinals next week.

The Braves are describing Fried's ailment as left hamstring discomfort — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) March 30, 2023

The Atlanta Braves are starting off the season facing the Washington Nationals. Southpaw Max Fired got the starting nod on Opening Day. He appeared to suffer an injury covering first base in the fourth inning and has been removed from the game. Reliever Lucas Luetge replaces him on the mound with the Braves up 4-1.

Max Fried will exit today's game with an apparent leg injury. pic.twitter.com/s52Nr2BV0r — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) March 30, 2023

Fried had pitched well prior to his injury. He finishes the game allowing four hits and one earned in 3.1 innings of work while striking out two. He had only thrown 43 pitches and had the run support to go deeper into the game. The 36-year-old Luetge was most recently in the New York Yankees organization. He pitched in 50 games last season and had a 2.67 ERA with 60 strikeouts in 57.1 innings of work.

Fried tried to pitch through the injury, but you can see after he covered first base on the ground ball that he instantly motioned to his quad or hamstring. If he misses any time, Atlanta may have to get creative with his replacement. Kyle Wright is already on the IL, causing the Braves to keep rookie Jared Shuster on the Opening Day roster. They are already gearing up to call up Dylan Dodd to take over for Wright, so they would have to go further down the minor league rosters to find some help.