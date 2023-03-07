What are the extra innings rules for the 2023 World Baseball Classic?

Major League Baseball in the United States has undergone some rule changes over the last few years. A big change introduced in the shortened 2020 season now requires a runner to start on second base in extra innings to try and speed up the game. If you don’t like this “ghost runner” rule, don’t worry, the 2023 World Baseball Classic won’t use it.

If games in the World Baseball Classic head to extra innings, they will utilize the classic rules of just playing until they have a winner the old-fashioned way. Most of the new rules concerning the pitch clock, no-shift rules, and bigger bases will start in the majors this year but won’t be included in the World Baseball Classic. It makes sense when you think about it because these are rules that players in the American major leagues would be familiar with, but the other 19 nations may not have adopted them in their top leagues. This decision makes it fair for everyone, but we could see a change in the future of the World Baseball Classic.