Is the pitch clock being used in the 2023 World Baseball Classic?

Spring training is underway for the MLB. This will be a unique spring for the sport of baseball. There are several new rule changes to get used to, and the 2023 World Baseball Classic will also take place smack dab in the middle of the exhibition schedule. Batters and pitchers are trying to adjust to the game’s new pitch clock, but it may get more challenging as the pitch clock won’t be used in the World Baseball Classic.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has instituted several rule changes in an effort to speed up the pace of play for the game here in the U.S. The most significant change is the introduction of a pitch clock that requires pitchers to start their motion in 15 seconds if the bases are empty or 20 if they aren’t. The batter has to be ready to hit with at least eight seconds left on the clock, so both parties are involved. If the pitcher doesn’t comply, the hitter is assessed an automatic ball, while if the batter is at fault, it would be an automatic strike. We have already seen a game end due to this rule as an Atlanta Braves batter wasn’t deemed ready to hit in a 3-2 count with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, and he was called out, ending the game.

Spring training has brought a learning curve to both sets of players, and the World Baseball Classic will interrupt the practice that participants have gotten in. The global tournament runs from March 8 to March 21, with MLB Opening Day set for March 30. Players that make it to the tournament finals will only have a week until Spring Training ends to get re-adjusted to the new rules ahead of the regular season.