 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

List of umpires for the 2023 World Baseball Classic

The WBC games will feature umpires from MLB and leagues around the world.

By David Fucillo
Umpires and the replay official stand on the field while a play is under review during the Game 1 of the Championship Round of the 2017 World Baseball Classic at Dodger Stadium on March 20, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Masterpress/Getty Images

The 2023 World Baseball Classic gets underway on Wednesday afternoon in Taichung, Taiwan, which will be late Tuesday night in the United States. Cuba and the Netherlands face off in Pool A play to get the two-week tournament underway.

The tournament is sanctioned by the World Baseball Softball Confederation in partnership with Major League Baseball, and it features MLB rules. The rules will be enforced by umpires that are made up of officials from MLB, Nippon Professional Baseball, the Korean Baseball Organization, the Australian Baseball League, the Chinese Professional Baseball League, and other umpires from around the world.

The umpire supervisors are Larry Young, Mike Everitt, Jeff Kellogg, and Cris Jones from MLB. They are supervising 42 umpires, with 37 handling the four pools of opening play, and then five additional umpires included in the knockout stages.

Here is a full list of the umpires and which pools they will be calling the games.

Pool A — Taichung, Taiwan

Umpires

Mark Carlson USA (MLB)
Dan Iassogna USA (MLB)
Nic Lentz USA (MLB)
Roberto Ortiz USA (MLB)
Chris Segal USA (MLB)
Shoji Arisumi JPN (NPB)
Ki Talk Park KOR (KBO)
Trent Thomas AUS (ABL)
Serge Makouchetcher FRA

Teams

Chinese Taipei
Netherlands
Cuba
Italy
Panama

Pool B — Tokyo, Japan

Umpires

Ramon De Jesus USA (MLB)
Laz Diaz USA (MLB)
Adam Hamari USA (MLB)
Pat Hoberg USA (MLB)
Ben May USA (MLB)
Stu Scheurwater CAN (MLB)
Chan-Jung Chang TPE (CPBL)
Fabrizio Fabrizi ITA
Cuti Suarez ESP
Delfin Colon PR

Teams

Japan
South Korea
Australia
China
Czech Republic

Pool C — Phoenix, Arizona, USA

Umpires

Cory Blaser USA (MLB)
Doug Eddings USA (MLB)
Bill Miller USA (MLB)
Alan Porter USA (MLB)
Carlos Torres USA (MLB)
Jhonatan Biarreta VEN
Edwin Louisa NED
Jairo Mendoza NIC
Felix Tejeda DR

Teams

USA
Mexico
Colombia
Canada
Great Britain

Pool D — Miami, Florida, USA

Umpires

Mike Estabrook USA (MLB)
Andy Fletcher USA (MLB)
Chris Guccione USA (MLB)
Angel Hernandez USA (MLB)
Ron Kulpa USA (MLB)
Alejandro Pecero PAN
Chris Graham CAN
Tim Meyer GER
Maikol Tibabijo COL

Teams

Puerto Rico
Venezuela
Dominican Republic
Israel
Nicaragua

Quarterfinals, Tokyo, Japan

Umpires

Laz Diaz USA (MLB)
Adam Hamari USA (MLB)
Pat Hoberg USA (MLB)
Cuti Suarez ESP
Delfin Colon PR

Quarterfinals, Miami, Florida, USA

Umpires

Dan Bellino USA (MLB)
Will Little USA (MLB)
TBD
TBD
TBD

Championship Round, Miami, Florida, USA

Umpires

Lance Barksdale USA (MLB)
John Tumpane USA (MLB)
Quinn Wolcott USA (MLB)
TBD
TBD
TBD

More From DraftKings Nation