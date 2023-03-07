List of umpires for the 2023 World Baseball Classic

The 2023 World Baseball Classic gets underway on Wednesday afternoon in Taichung, Taiwan, which will be late Tuesday night in the United States. Cuba and the Netherlands face off in Pool A play to get the two-week tournament underway.

The tournament is sanctioned by the World Baseball Softball Confederation in partnership with Major League Baseball, and it features MLB rules. The rules will be enforced by umpires that are made up of officials from MLB, Nippon Professional Baseball, the Korean Baseball Organization, the Australian Baseball League, the Chinese Professional Baseball League, and other umpires from around the world.

The umpire supervisors are Larry Young, Mike Everitt, Jeff Kellogg, and Cris Jones from MLB. They are supervising 42 umpires, with 37 handling the four pools of opening play, and then five additional umpires included in the knockout stages.

Here is a full list of the umpires and which pools they will be calling the games.

Pool A — Taichung, Taiwan

Umpires

Mark Carlson USA (MLB)

Dan Iassogna USA (MLB)

Nic Lentz USA (MLB)

Roberto Ortiz USA (MLB)

Chris Segal USA (MLB)

Shoji Arisumi JPN (NPB)

Ki Talk Park KOR (KBO)

Trent Thomas AUS (ABL)

Serge Makouchetcher FRA

Teams

Chinese Taipei

Netherlands

Cuba

Italy

Panama

Pool B — Tokyo, Japan

Umpires

Ramon De Jesus USA (MLB)

Laz Diaz USA (MLB)

Adam Hamari USA (MLB)

Pat Hoberg USA (MLB)

Ben May USA (MLB)

Stu Scheurwater CAN (MLB)

Chan-Jung Chang TPE (CPBL)

Fabrizio Fabrizi ITA

Cuti Suarez ESP

Delfin Colon PR

Teams

Japan

South Korea

Australia

China

Czech Republic

Pool C — Phoenix, Arizona, USA

Umpires

Cory Blaser USA (MLB)

Doug Eddings USA (MLB)

Bill Miller USA (MLB)

Alan Porter USA (MLB)

Carlos Torres USA (MLB)

Jhonatan Biarreta VEN

Edwin Louisa NED

Jairo Mendoza NIC

Felix Tejeda DR

Teams

USA

Mexico

Colombia

Canada

Great Britain

Pool D — Miami, Florida, USA

Umpires

Mike Estabrook USA (MLB)

Andy Fletcher USA (MLB)

Chris Guccione USA (MLB)

Angel Hernandez USA (MLB)

Ron Kulpa USA (MLB)

Alejandro Pecero PAN

Chris Graham CAN

Tim Meyer GER

Maikol Tibabijo COL

Teams

Puerto Rico

Venezuela

Dominican Republic

Israel

Nicaragua

Quarterfinals, Tokyo, Japan

Umpires

Laz Diaz USA (MLB)

Adam Hamari USA (MLB)

Pat Hoberg USA (MLB)

Cuti Suarez ESP

Delfin Colon PR

Quarterfinals, Miami, Florida, USA

Umpires

Dan Bellino USA (MLB)

Will Little USA (MLB)

TBD

TBD

TBD

Championship Round, Miami, Florida, USA

Umpires

Lance Barksdale USA (MLB)

John Tumpane USA (MLB)

Quinn Wolcott USA (MLB)

TBD

TBD

TBD