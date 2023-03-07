List of umpires for the 2023 World Baseball Classic

The 2023 World Baseball Classic gets underway on Wednesday afternoon in Taichung, Taiwan, which will be late Tuesday night in the United States. Cuba and the Netherlands face off in Pool A play to get the two-week tournament underway.
The tournament is sanctioned by the World Baseball Softball Confederation in partnership with Major League Baseball, and it features MLB rules. The rules will be enforced by umpires that are made up of officials from MLB, Nippon Professional Baseball, the Korean Baseball Organization, the Australian Baseball League, the Chinese Professional Baseball League, and other umpires from around the world.
The umpire supervisors are Larry Young, Mike Everitt, Jeff Kellogg, and Cris Jones from MLB. They are supervising 42 umpires, with 37 handling the four pools of opening play, and then five additional umpires included in the knockout stages.
Here is a full list of the umpires and which pools they will be calling the games.
Pool A — Taichung, Taiwan
Umpires
Mark Carlson USA (MLB)
Dan Iassogna USA (MLB)
Nic Lentz USA (MLB)
Roberto Ortiz USA (MLB)
Chris Segal USA (MLB)
Shoji Arisumi JPN (NPB)
Ki Talk Park KOR (KBO)
Trent Thomas AUS (ABL)
Serge Makouchetcher FRA
Teams
Chinese Taipei
Netherlands
Cuba
Italy
Panama
Pool B — Tokyo, Japan
Umpires
Ramon De Jesus USA (MLB)
Laz Diaz USA (MLB)
Adam Hamari USA (MLB)
Pat Hoberg USA (MLB)
Ben May USA (MLB)
Stu Scheurwater CAN (MLB)
Chan-Jung Chang TPE (CPBL)
Fabrizio Fabrizi ITA
Cuti Suarez ESP
Delfin Colon PR
Teams
Japan
South Korea
Australia
China
Czech Republic
Pool C — Phoenix, Arizona, USA
Umpires
Cory Blaser USA (MLB)
Doug Eddings USA (MLB)
Bill Miller USA (MLB)
Alan Porter USA (MLB)
Carlos Torres USA (MLB)
Jhonatan Biarreta VEN
Edwin Louisa NED
Jairo Mendoza NIC
Felix Tejeda DR
Teams
USA
Mexico
Colombia
Canada
Great Britain
Pool D — Miami, Florida, USA
Umpires
Mike Estabrook USA (MLB)
Andy Fletcher USA (MLB)
Chris Guccione USA (MLB)
Angel Hernandez USA (MLB)
Ron Kulpa USA (MLB)
Alejandro Pecero PAN
Chris Graham CAN
Tim Meyer GER
Maikol Tibabijo COL
Teams
Puerto Rico
Venezuela
Dominican Republic
Israel
Nicaragua
Quarterfinals, Tokyo, Japan
Umpires
Laz Diaz USA (MLB)
Adam Hamari USA (MLB)
Pat Hoberg USA (MLB)
Cuti Suarez ESP
Delfin Colon PR
Quarterfinals, Miami, Florida, USA
Umpires
Dan Bellino USA (MLB)
Will Little USA (MLB)
TBD
TBD
TBD
Championship Round, Miami, Florida, USA
Umpires
Lance Barksdale USA (MLB)
John Tumpane USA (MLB)
Quinn Wolcott USA (MLB)
TBD
TBD
TBD