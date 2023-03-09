Report: Yankees SP Carlos Rodon shut down for 7-10 days with forearm strain

The New York Yankees will shut down starting pitcher Carlos Rodon for 7-10 days due to a forearm strain, per Greg Joyce. Rodon will then have to restart getting his arm ready for the season and is expected to miss the beginning of the year.

Rodon was a sought-after arm in free agency after spending the 2022 season with the San Francisco Giants. He signed a 6-year, $162 million deal with the Yankees, giving them one of the better front halves of a pitching rotation in baseball. With Rodon sidelined to start the year, New York will still have Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes and Luis Severino to rely on.

Rodon was dominant in 2022. He pitched in 31 games and had a 14-8 record with a 2.88 ERA. He struck out 237 batters, the third most in the league. Rodon has been named an All-Star in back-to-back seasons and has experienced a career resurgence.

New York has the third-best odds of winning the 2023 World Series at DraftKings Sportsbook. They are installed at +750, and while the team’s power-heavy lineup contributes to that, Rodon and the rest of the rotation are also responsible for the Yankees having such a positive outlook on the year.