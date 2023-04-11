Padres vs. Mets: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

TBS will host Tuesday’s matchup between the San Diego Padres and New York Mets with first pitch for 7:10 p.m. ET. The TBS game will take place at Citi Field in Queens, New York and will air on Bally Sports San Diego in the Padres market and SNY in the Mets market. The starting pitching matchup features a pair of lefties, as Ryan Weathers (0-0, 3.60 ERA) will take the mound for the Friars while David Peterson (0-1, 6.00 ERA) goes for New York.

The Padres are 6-5 after dropping game one of their three-game set in New York on Monday night. San Diego’s offense has carried them thus far, particularly stars Juan Soto and Xander Bogaerts, while a star-studded rotation led by Yu Darvish and Blake Snell has struggled to start the season.

Monday night’s win brought the Mets to 6-5 themselves, although five of those victories have come against the hapless Miami Marlins. New York is waiting for several of its big names to get going, as Francisco Lindor and Max Scherzer have gotten off to slow starts while Justin Verlander is still on the injured list due to a shoulder strain.

New York is currently listed as -140 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Padres are +120 underdogs. The run total is set at 9.

San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets

Pitchers: Ryan Weathers vs. David Peterson

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

TEAM local broadcast: Bally Sports San Diego

TEAM local broadcast: SNY

Live stream: Watch TBS, TBS app

Moneyline odds: Mets -140, Padres +120

You can live stream the game on TBS at Watch TBS or through the TBS app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku and more. It will require a cable login with access to TBS. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.