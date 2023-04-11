When will Joey Gallo return to Twins lineup this season?

After a lost season and a half with the New York Yankees, it seemed like Joey Gallo was finally going to rediscover his All-Star form with the Minnesota Twins. The slugger tore the cover off the ball in his first week and a half with his new team, slashing .278/.350/.833 with three homers in seven games and looking like a priority fantasy pickup.

Those hopes are now on hold, though, as the Twins have announced that Gallo will in fact need a stint on the injured list due to soreness in his side that didn’t abate even after a few days off.

Guess not. The #MNTwins are placing Joey Gallo on the IL. No corresponding move tonight. https://t.co/BWJDVGEs02 — Do-Hyoung Park (@dohyoungpark) April 11, 2023

It seemed like Gallo was trending towards avoiding the IL, and the fact that he was able to swing a bat without too much apparent discomfort bodes well for this being a short stay. The Twins haven’t announced a timetable for his return or a corresponding move, but top infield prospect Edouard Julien was removed from his game at Triple-A St. Paul tonight.