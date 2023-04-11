 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

When will Joey Gallo return to Twins lineup this season?

We’ve got the latest updates for Joey Gallo and when he’ll return in 2023.

By Chris Landers
Joey Gallo of the Minnesota Twins bats and hits a home run against the Miami Marlins on April 3, 2023 at loanDepot park in Miami, Florida. Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images

After a lost season and a half with the New York Yankees, it seemed like Joey Gallo was finally going to rediscover his All-Star form with the Minnesota Twins. The slugger tore the cover off the ball in his first week and a half with his new team, slashing .278/.350/.833 with three homers in seven games and looking like a priority fantasy pickup.

Those hopes are now on hold, though, as the Twins have announced that Gallo will in fact need a stint on the injured list due to soreness in his side that didn’t abate even after a few days off.

It seemed like Gallo was trending towards avoiding the IL, and the fact that he was able to swing a bat without too much apparent discomfort bodes well for this being a short stay. The Twins haven’t announced a timetable for his return or a corresponding move, but top infield prospect Edouard Julien was removed from his game at Triple-A St. Paul tonight.

