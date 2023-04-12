Padres vs. Mets: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

MLB Network will host Wednesday’s matchup between the San Diego Padres (7-5) and the New York Mets (6-6) with first pitch set for 1:10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Citi Field in Queens, New York, and will also air on Bally Sports San Diego in the Padres market and on SNY in the Mets market. Blake Snell (0-1, 7.88 ERA) will take the mound for San Diego, while New York counters with Tylor Megill (2-0, 1.64 ERA).

The Padres are 4-1 over their last five games. After dropping the first game of this series, they rebounded with the 4-2 victory on Tuesday. Xander Bogaerts continued his hot start to the season with a two-run home run to provide necessary insurance runs in the top of the ninth inning.

The Mets are having trouble sustaining momentum to begin the year. They are 3-5 over their last eight games. Despite having bases loaded with no outs in the first inning on Tuesday, New York was unable to push across a run until the fourth inning. Tommy Pham did single in Pete Alonso in the bottom of the ninth, but it was too little too late.

The Mets are the -120 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Padres are the narrow +100 underdog, and the run total is set at nine.

Padres vs. Mets

Pitchers: Blake Snell vs. Tylor Megill

First pitch: 1:10 p.m. ET

Padres local broadcast: Bally Sports San Diego

Mets local broadcast: SNY

Live stream: MLB Network, MLB App

Moneyline odds: Mets -120, Padres +100

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via MLBNetwork.com and via the MLB App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access MLB Network for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.