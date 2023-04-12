Marlins vs. Phillies: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

MLB Network will host Wednesday’s matchup between the Miami Marlins and the Philadelphia Phillies with first pitch set for 4:05 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennslyvania, and will also air on Bally Sports Florida in the Marlins market and on NBC Sports Philly in the Phillies market. Edward Cabrera (0-1, 5.40 ERA) will go for the Fish while Philadelphia counters with Zack Wheeler (0-1, 5.59 ERA), who looks to get on track after a slow start to his 2023 season.

After bouncing back to take the second game of this three-game set, the Marlins sit third in the NL East at 5-7. The team’s offense has struggled mightily so far this year, but solid startint pitching led by Sandy Alcantara and Jesus Luzardo has kept Miami afloat.

The Phillies had sky-high expectations after following up their World Series run by signing Trea Turner over the winter. But injuries to Rhys Hoskins and Darick Hall (and Bryce Harper’s absence) have weakened their lineup, while Wheeler and Aaron Nola haven’t yet performed to expectations. Philly currently sits at 4-7 and fourth in the NL East.

The Phillies are -190 favorites on the moneyline at Draftkings Sportsbook, while the Marlins check in as +160 underdogs. The run total is set at 8.5.

TEAM vs. TEAM

Pitchers: Edward Cabrera vs. Zack Wheeler

First pitch: 4:05 p.m. ET

TEAM local broadcast: Bally Sports Florida

TEAM local broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream: MLB Network, MLB App

Moneyline odds: Phillies -190, Marlins +160

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via MLBNetwork.com and via the MLB App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access MLB Network for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.