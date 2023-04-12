Reds vs. Braves: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

MLB Network will host Wednesday’s matchup between the Cincinnati Reds and the Atlanta Braves with first pitch set for 7:20 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia, and will also air on Bally Sports Ohio in the Reds market and on Bally Sports Southeast in the Braves market. It’s a matchup of aces on the mound, as Hunter Greene (0-0, 5.63 ERA) will start for Cincy against Atlanta’s Spencer Strider (1-0, 2.45 ERA).

The Reds have predictably struggled out of the gate in 2023, with great pitching from youngsters Graham Ashcraft and Nick Lodolo but not much else. Greene in particular has been a disappointment, while the lineup lacks much of any star power with Joey Votto still working his way back. Cincy is currently 4-6 and fourth in the NL Central.

The Braves, on the other hand, are rolling, with Ronald Acuna Jr., Austin Riley and Matt Olson pacing one of the league’s most fearsome offenses to 8-4 and first place in the NL East. The pitching has been a bit patchwork amid injuries to Max Fried and Kyle Wright, but Bryce Elder has been a revelation, and Fried should return soon.

The Braves are currently -275 favorites on the moneyline at Draftkings Sportsbook, while the Reds are +230 underdogs. The run total is set at 7.5.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Atlanta Braves

Pitchers: Hunter Greene vs. Spencer Strider

First pitch: 7:20 p.m. ET

Reds local broadcast: Bally Sports Ohio

Braves local broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Live stream: MLB Network, MLB App

Moneyline odds: Braves -275, Reds +230

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via MLBNetwork.com and via the MLB App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access MLB Network for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.