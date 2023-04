Very scary scenes at Target Field on Wednesday, as Minnesota Twins shortstop Kyle Farmer was struck directly in the face by a fastball from Chicago White Sox starter Lucas Giolito.

Absolutely terrifying moment. Kyle Farmer takes a pitch directly off his face. pic.twitter.com/GI0k2wIH7F — Puckett's Pond (@PuckettsPond) April 12, 2023

Farmer walked off the field under his own power. The team has yet to offer an update on his status.