Byron Buxton lands on his head after scary collision, leaves game vs. White Sox [VIDEO]

Update — Rocco Baldelli offered more on Buxton’s status after the Twins’ win over the White Sox. For now it sounds like the outfielder will be day to day while he and the team monitor how he’s feeling.

Minnesota skipper Rocco Baldelli shares updates on Kyle Farmer and Byron Buxton after the #MNTwins series win over the White Sox. pic.twitter.com/68qZiv2Z0s — Bally Sports North (@BallySportsNOR) April 12, 2023

April 12 — After appearing in just 317 of a possible 821 games since 2018, the entire state of Minnesota holds its breath whenever Minnesota Twins star center fielder Byron Buxton makes contact with anyone or anything. Unfortunately the former top prospect was involved in yet another frightening collision against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday afternoon, this time while running the bases.

Another scary moment, Byron Buxton lands on his neck and head after colliding with Lenyn Sosa pic.twitter.com/pKuUM4IGBe — Puckett's Pond (@PuckettsPond) April 12, 2023

Chicago second baseman Lenyn Sosa — just called up in the wake of Tim Anderson’s injury — was just trying to get to a ground ball, but it took him right into the path of Buxton barreling towards second base. By the time either player noticed, it was too late, sending Buxton flipping up and over and onto his head/neck.

Thankfully, Buxton walked off the field under his own power, and he appears to be OK. He was obviously forced to leave the game though, and we won’t know more until the team releases an official update.

The second overall pick in the 2012 MLB Draft out of Appling County High School in Baxley, Georgia, Buxton tore through the Minors looking every bit the part of the can’t-miss prospect — a generational combination of power and speed. He made his MLB debut in 2015 at the age of 21, and ever since he’s made good on that potential ... when he’s healthy.

Buxton’s stat line over the last five years, prorated over a 162-game season: .260/.317/.558, 39 homers, 17 steals. Of course, he’s averaged just 58 games per year over that span, which is why rooting for Buxton has been reduced to crossing your fingers and hoping you don’t see an IL alert cross your phone. Here’s hoping he avoided anything serious on Wednesday.