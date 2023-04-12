 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Byron Buxton lands on his head after scary collision, leaves game vs. White Sox [VIDEO]

We have the latest on the Minnesota Twins’ oft-injured star, who flipped over and landed on his head after a collision on the bases.

By Chris Landers Updated
Byron Buxton of the Minnesota Twins rounds the bases on his two-run home run in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Target Field on April 11, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It was Buxton’s 100th career home run. Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

Update — Rocco Baldelli offered more on Buxton’s status after the Twins’ win over the White Sox. For now it sounds like the outfielder will be day to day while he and the team monitor how he’s feeling.

April 12 — After appearing in just 317 of a possible 821 games since 2018, the entire state of Minnesota holds its breath whenever Minnesota Twins star center fielder Byron Buxton makes contact with anyone or anything. Unfortunately the former top prospect was involved in yet another frightening collision against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday afternoon, this time while running the bases.

Chicago second baseman Lenyn Sosa — just called up in the wake of Tim Anderson’s injury — was just trying to get to a ground ball, but it took him right into the path of Buxton barreling towards second base. By the time either player noticed, it was too late, sending Buxton flipping up and over and onto his head/neck.

Thankfully, Buxton walked off the field under his own power, and he appears to be OK. He was obviously forced to leave the game though, and we won’t know more until the team releases an official update.

The second overall pick in the 2012 MLB Draft out of Appling County High School in Baxley, Georgia, Buxton tore through the Minors looking every bit the part of the can’t-miss prospect — a generational combination of power and speed. He made his MLB debut in 2015 at the age of 21, and ever since he’s made good on that potential ... when he’s healthy.

Buxton’s stat line over the last five years, prorated over a 162-game season: .260/.317/.558, 39 homers, 17 steals. Of course, he’s averaged just 58 games per year over that span, which is why rooting for Buxton has been reduced to crossing your fingers and hoping you don’t see an IL alert cross your phone. Here’s hoping he avoided anything serious on Wednesday.

More From DraftKings Nation