Twins vs. Yankees: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

MLB Network will host Thursday’s matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the New York Yankees with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Yankees Stadium in the Bronx, New York, and will also air on Bally Sports North in the Twins market and on the YES Network in the Yankees market. Joe Ryan (2-0, 3.75 ERA) will get the ball for Minnesota against New York rookie Jhony Brito (2-0, 0.90 ERA).

Despite a slew of injuries (Carlos Correa, Jorge Polanco, Max Kepler, Joey Gallo and more) and one of the most anemic offenses in baseball, the Twins have weathered the storm and find themselves atop the AL Central at 8-4. The reason? Elite starting pitching: Ryan, Pablo Lopez and Sonny Gray have led the charge for Minnesota along with a rock-solid bullpen.

The Yankees have also battled through early-season health issues to a solid 8-4 record. New York is missing 60 percent of its planned starting rotation (Carlos Rodon, Luis Severino and Frankie Montas), but young pieces like Brito — as well as hot-swinging waiver pickup Franchy Cordero — have helped hold down the fort until reinforcements arrive.

New York is listed as -145 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Twins are +125 underdogs. The run total is set at 8.5.

Twins vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Joe Ryan vs. Jhony Brito

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Twins local broadcast: Bally Sports North

TEAM local broadcast: YES Network

Live stream: MLB Network, MLB App

Moneyline odds: Yankees -145, Twins +125

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via MLBNetwork.com and via the MLB App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access MLB Network for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.