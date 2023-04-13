Red Sox vs. Rays: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

MLB Network will host Thursday’s matchup between the Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays with first pitch set for 1:10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, and will also air on NESN in the Red Sox market and on Bally Sports Sun in the Rays market. Corey Kluber (0-2, 6.48 ERA) will get the ball for Boston, while Tampa will turn to ace Jeffrey Springs (2-0, 0.00 ERA) to help stay undefeated on the season.

It’s been an up-and-down season for Boston so far: The team took two out of three in their season-opening series against the Baltimore Orioles, then were shockingly swept by the Pittsburgh Pirates at home, then swept the Detroit Tigers on the road ... only to drop the first three against Tampa. The offense has struggled to find consistency outside of Rafael Devers, while several key injuries (James Paxton, Brayan Bello, Garrett Whitlock) have left an already-thin rotation searching for answers. It all adds up to a 5-7 record and last place in the AL East.

Tampa, meanwhile, can’t seem to do anything wrong. The Rays are off to the best start in franchise history at 12-0, and they’re excelling in just about every way imaginable: The starting trio of Springs, Shane McClanahan and Drew Rasmussen have combined to allow just three earned runs across 43 innings, while only one regular position player has a below-average OPS.

The Rays are currently heavy -215 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Boston checks in as +185 underdogs. The run total is set at 8.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via MLBNetwork.com and via the MLB App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access MLB Network for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.