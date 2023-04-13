 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MLB lineups for Thursday, April 13th: Rafael Devers, Masataka Yoshida out for Red Sox

We provide updates on MLB lineup news, providing fantasy baseball and betting analysis on Thursday, April 13th.

By Chris Landers
Rafael Devers of the Boston Red Sox bats against the Detroit Tigers during the second inning at Comerica Park on April 8, 2023, in Detroit, Michigan. Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images

There are just seven games on the MLB schedule today, highlighted by the Boston Red Sox trying to finally knock the Tampa Bay Rays from the ranks of the unbeaten and the 8-4 Minnesota Twins heading to the Bronx to face the 8-4 New York Yankees. We’ll have all the updates you need in this post as the day progresses with an eye on key injuries and absences.

MLB starting lineups: Thursday, April 13th

Oakland Athletics vs. Baltimore Orioles, 1:05 p.m. ET

Esteury Ruiz is back leading off against Orioles lefty Cole Irvin, while Carlos Perez will DH and Nick Allen gets a start at second for Tony Kemp.

Orioles TBA

Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays, 1:10 p.m. ET

Rafael Devers will get the day off against tough Rays lefty Jeffrey Springs while Masataka Yoshida sits again as he nurses a tight hamstring. An already-depleted Boston lineup gets even thinner.

Rays TBA

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m. ET

TBA

Minnesota Twins vs. New York Yankees, 7:05 p.m. ET

TBA

Detroit Tigers vs. Toronto Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m. ET

TBA

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m. ET

TBA

Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Diego Padres, 9:40 p.m. ET

TBA

