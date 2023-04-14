Giants vs. Tigers: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

Apple TV+ will host Friday’s matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the Detroit Tigers with first pitch set for 6:40 at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan. Sean Manaea (0-0, 4.50 ERA) will go for San Francisco while fellow southpaw Joey Wentz (0-2, 10.29) will get the ball for the Tigers. The Giants are currently -145 favorites on the moneyline at Draftkings Sportsbook, while Detroit is listed as +125 underdogs. The run total is set at 9.

It’s been an up-and-down season for San Francisco thus far. The Giants have gotten solid contributions from offseason acquisitions like Manaea, Joc Pederson and Michael Conforto, but a shaky bullpen and inconsistent lineup has them sitting a 5-7 and in fourth place in the NL West.

It looks like it’s going to be another long, long season in Detroit. Catcher Jake Rogers is currently the only Tigers regular with an above-average OPS, as the Tigers are averaging just three runs a game en route to a 3-9 start.

Giants vs. Tigers

Pitchers: Sean Manaea vs. Joey Wentz

First pitch: 6:40 p.m. ET

Live stream: Apple TV+ website, Apple TV+ app

Moneyline odds: Giants -145, Tigers +125

To watch Friday’s Giants-Tigers matchup, you’ll need a subscription to Apple TV+, available for $4.99 per month. Occasionally, Apple will offer a free trial, so be sure to check out their website for available deals. Once you have a valid subscription, you can live stream the game on the Apple TV+ website or using the Apple TV+ app.