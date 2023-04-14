Angels vs. Red Sox: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

Apple TV+ will host Friday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Angels and the Boston Red Sox with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. Lefty Patrick Sandoval (1-0, 1.64 ERA) will look to continue his strong start for the Halos, while Tanner Houck (2-0, 4.50 ERA) will get the ball for Boston. The Angels are currently slight -115 favorites on the moneyline at Draftkings Sportsbook, while the Red Sox check in as -105 underdogs.

A much deeper and more balanced roster has L.A. hoping that this is finally the year they can get Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani to the postseason. Taylor Ward, Hunter Renfroe and Logan O’Hoppe are all off to solid starts around the Angels’ two superstars, while Sandoval, Tyler Anderson and Reid Detmers give the team solid starting pitching depth. The Halos are currently atop the AL West at 7-5.

Boston, meanwhile, has stumbled out of the gate. The loss of Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez have left a huge hole in the Red Sox lineup, which at this point is basically the Rafael Devers Show at this point. Injuries to Garrett Whitlock, Brayan Bello and James Paxton have decimated the starting rotation, while Chris Sale looks like a shell of his former Cy Young self. After a four-game sweep at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays, Boston sits at 5-8 and dead last in the AL East.

Angels vs. Red Sox

Pitchers: Patrick Sandoval vs. Tanner Houck

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Live stream: Apple TV+ website, Apple TV+ app

Moneyline odds: Angels -115, Red Sox -105

To watch DAY’s TEAM-TEAM matchup, you’ll need a subscription to Apple TV+, available for $4.99 per month. Occasionally, Apple will offer a free trial, so be sure to check out their website for available deals. Once you have a valid subscription, you can live stream the game on the Apple TV+ website or using the Apple TV+ app.