Braves vs. Royals: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

MLB Network will host Friday’s matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Kansas City Royals with first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, and will also air on Bally Sports Southeast in the Braves market and on Bally Sports Kansas City in the Royals market. Charlie Morton (1-1, 4.35 ERA) will get the ball for Atlanta, while K.C. counters with ace Brady Singer (1-0, 4.91 ERA).

The Braves have been as-advertised so far this season, even despite injuries to much of their starting rotation. Ronald Acuna Jr., Matt Olson and Austin Riley have driven the offense, while young Bryce Elder has filled in admirably as the team waits for the imminent returns of Max Fried, Kyle Wright and Michael Soroka. That all those names have been absent so far and yet the team still sits atop the NL East at 9-4 should scare just about everyone in the National League.

The Royals, on the other hand, sit at the opposite end of the spectrum at 4-9. It’s not hard to see why: Vinnie Pasquantino has been the only above-average performer at the plate so far for Kansas City, which has scored just 44 runs across its first 13 games. Singer, Kris Bubic, Brad Keller and Zack Greinke have formed a surprisingly effective rotation, but it’s hard to win when you can’t score.

The Braves enter tonight as -140 favorites on the moneyline at Draftkings Sportsbook, while the Royals are +120 underdogs. The run total is set at 9.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via MLBNetwork.com and via the MLB App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access MLB Network for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.