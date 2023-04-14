 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MLB lineups for Friday, April 14th: Eloy Jimenez returns, Jazz Chisholm sits

We provide updates on MLB lineup news, providing fantasy baseball and betting analysis on Friday, April 14th.

By Chris Landers Updated
Eloy Jimenez of the Chicago White Sox greets teammates during pregame introductions prior to the White Sox home opener against the San Francisco Giants on April 3, 2023 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Ron Vesely/Getty Images

dAfter a light slate on Thursday with teams traveling, we’re back with a full MLB schedule on Friday, April 14th. That means plenty of news to monitor for your fantasy lineups, so we’ll have all the latest on who’s starting and who’s sitting today.

MLB starting lineups: Friday, April 14th

San Francisco Giants vs. Detroit Tigers, 6:40 p.m. ET

The Giants are stacking righties against lefty Joey Wentz, as Wilmer Flores, Darin Ruf, J.D. Davis and Heliot Ramos will all start while Joc Pederson and Michael Conforto (calf) rest.

Javy Baez is back in the lineup after his base-running gaffe in Toronto this week, while Matt Vierling is hitting leadoff against lefty Sean Manaea.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m. ET

Jake Cave and Edmundo Sosa start against a righty while Bryson Stott remains firmly planted in the leadoff spot.

TJ Friedl and Jake Fraley are back in the lineup against Taijuan Walker, while notably Spencer Steer’s hot bat has him sticking at third base despite a righty on the mound.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Miami Marlins, 6:40 p.m. ET

Evan Longoria draws a start with lefty Trevor Rogers on the mound as Ketel Marte leads off and Gabriel Moreno is back behind the dish.

No Luis Arraez (finger) or Jazz Chisholm (rest) for the Fish tonight, putting Jon Berti back in the lineup — while Avisail Garcia returns from his hamstring injury.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Washington Nationals, 7:05 p.m. ET

Cleveland will run out its usual lineup against righties, with Amed Rosario still hitting second and Andres Gimenez batting fifth. Will Brennan starts again in left.

The Nats are running with their regular lineup against righty Zach Plesac, with Alex Call at leadoff and Luis Garcia up to fifth in the order.

Minnesota Twins vs. New York Yankees, 7:05 p.m. ET

Donovan Solano is up to the three-hole for the Twins against lefty Nestor Cortes, while Edouard Julien drops down to eighth and Willi Castro and Kyle Garlick spell Trevor Larnach and Nick Gordon.

Still no DJ LeMahieu for New York, as Isiah Kiner-Falefa mans third base while Oswaldo Cabrera and Franchy Cordero take the corner outfield spots.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m. ET

Lefties Luke Raley and Josh Lowe will get another start with righty Jose Berrios on the hill for Toronto, while Harold Ramirez serves as the DH and Isaac Paredes sits.

Matt Chapman is back in the lineup after battling illness while Brandon Belt will DH again against righty Drew Rasmussen.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Boston Red Sox, 7:10 p.m. ET

Jake Lamb continues to be the preferred option for L.A. at first base against right-handed pitchers.

The Red Sox will stack righties against southpaw Kyle Anderson, as Rob Refsnyder hits third and Enrique Hernandez, Christian Arroyo and Yu Chang all start.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m. ET

Anthony Santander is back in the Orioles lineup and will DH tonight while Ryan Mountcastle’s recent hot streak has him hitting third against Michael Kopech.

Welcome back, Eloy Jimenez. The White Sox outfielder is back in the lineup and off the IL tonight, while Yoan Moncada is placed in the injured list due to a back ailment.

Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros, 8:10 p.m. ET

Josh Smith will seemingly get a chance to hit near the top of the order as he fills in for Corey Seager, while Brad Miller and Travis Jankowski start against righty Luis Garcia.

Jeremy Pena is all the way down to seventh in the order now, even against a lefty. James Hensley will DH for Houston tonight.

Atlanta Braves vs. Kansas City Royals, 8:10 p.m. ET

Atlanta welcomes Vaughn Grissom to the lineup in place of the injured Orlando Arcia while Kevin Pillar gets a rare start in left for Marcell Ozuna and Eddie Rosario serves as the DH.

Franmil Reyes appears to have supplanted Hunter Dozier as the preferred DH option even against righties, while Edward Olivares and Kyle Isbel have locked down left and center respectively for K.C.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m. ET

Pirates TBA

Normal righty lineup for St. Louis, with Brendan Donovan leading off, Alec Burleson in the two-hole and Nolan Gorman at DH. Dylan Carlson makes his return from a neck injury and will start in center for Tyler O’Neill.

New York Mets vs. Oakland Athletics, 9:40 p.m. ET

TBA

Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Diego Padres, 9:40 p.m. ET

TBA

Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. ET

TBA

Colorado Rockies vs. Seattle Mariners, 10:10 p.m. ET

TBA

