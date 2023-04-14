MLB lineups for Friday, April 14th: Eloy Jimenez returns, Jazz Chisholm sits

dAfter a light slate on Thursday with teams traveling, we’re back with a full MLB schedule on Friday, April 14th. That means plenty of news to monitor for your fantasy lineups, so we’ll have all the latest on who’s starting and who’s sitting today.

MLB starting lineups: Friday, April 14th

The Giants are stacking righties against lefty Joey Wentz, as Wilmer Flores, Darin Ruf, J.D. Davis and Heliot Ramos will all start while Joc Pederson and Michael Conforto (calf) rest.

4/14 San Francisco Giants Lineup:



1 LF Thairo Estrada

2 1B Wilmer Flores

3 CF Mike Yastrzemski

4 3B J.D. Davis

5 DH Darin Ruf

6 2B David Villar

7 SS Brandon Crawford

8 C Joey Bart

9 RF Heliot Ramos



SP:Sean Manaea

Javy Baez is back in the lineup after his base-running gaffe in Toronto this week, while Matt Vierling is hitting leadoff against lefty Sean Manaea.

#Tigers lineup today vs. San Francisco Giants:



Matt Vierling (RF)

Tyler Nevin (3B)

Riley Greene (CF)

Javier Báez (SS)

Eric Haase (LF)

Spencer Torkelson (1B)

Miguel Cabrera (DH)

Jonathan Schoop (2B)

Jake Rogers (C)



Joey Wentz (LHP)

Jake Cave and Edmundo Sosa start against a righty while Bryson Stott remains firmly planted in the leadoff spot.

TJ Friedl and Jake Fraley are back in the lineup against Taijuan Walker, while notably Spencer Steer’s hot bat has him sticking at third base despite a righty on the mound.

Evan Longoria draws a start with lefty Trevor Rogers on the mound as Ketel Marte leads off and Gabriel Moreno is back behind the dish.

No Luis Arraez (finger) or Jazz Chisholm (rest) for the Fish tonight, putting Jon Berti back in the lineup — while Avisail Garcia returns from his hamstring injury.

#Marlins lineup to start series vs the DBacks. No Luis Arraez or Jazz Chisholm Jr. Arraez, who injured his left index finger Wednesday, told us in the clubhouse today he anticipates being back in the lineup tomorrow.



Cooper and Garcia are back.



Trevor Rogers on the mound.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Washington Nationals, 7:05 p.m. ET

Cleveland will run out its usual lineup against righties, with Amed Rosario still hitting second and Andres Gimenez batting fifth. Will Brennan starts again in left.

Cleveland Guardians Lineup:

1. Steven Kwan (L) LF

2. Amed Rosario (R) SS

3. Jose Ramirez (S) 3B

4. Josh Naylor (L) 1B

5. Andres Gimenez (L) 2B

6. Josh Bell (S) DH

7. Will Brennan (L) RF

8. Mike Zunino (R) C

9. Myles Straw (R) CF

The Nats are running with their regular lineup against righty Zach Plesac, with Alex Call at leadoff and Luis Garcia up to fifth in the order.

Donovan Solano is up to the three-hole for the Twins against lefty Nestor Cortes, while Edouard Julien drops down to eighth and Willi Castro and Kyle Garlick spell Trevor Larnach and Nick Gordon.

Your #MNTwins lineup for the second game of the series against the NY Yankees



1. Byron Buxton DH

2. Carlos Correa SS

3. Donovan Solano 1B

4. Jose Miranda 3B

5. Ryan Jeffers C

6. Kyle Garlick RF

7. Willi Castro LF

8. Edouard Julien 2B

9. Michael A. Taylor CF



Louie Varland P

Still no DJ LeMahieu for New York, as Isiah Kiner-Falefa mans third base while Oswaldo Cabrera and Franchy Cordero take the corner outfield spots.

Lefties Luke Raley and Josh Lowe will get another start with righty Jose Berrios on the hill for Toronto, while Harold Ramirez serves as the DH and Isaac Paredes sits.

Looks like this is how 13-0 #Rays could line up against #BlueJays Berrios. 7:07p first pitch. Official lineups should be out soon.

Matt Chapman is back in the lineup after battling illness while Brandon Belt will DH again against righty Drew Rasmussen.

Jake Lamb continues to be the preferred option for L.A. at first base against right-handed pitchers.

The Red Sox will stack righties against southpaw Kyle Anderson, as Rob Refsnyder hits third and Enrique Hernandez, Christian Arroyo and Yu Chang all start.

Lineup #RedSox Vs #Angels



Verdugo RF

Turner DH

Refsnyder LF

Devers 3B

K. Hernández CF

Arroyo 2B

Casas 1B

Wong C

Chang SS

Houck RHP



7:10 PM

Anthony Santander is back in the Orioles lineup and will DH tonight while Ryan Mountcastle’s recent hot streak has him hitting third against Michael Kopech.

Welcome back, Eloy Jimenez. The White Sox outfielder is back in the lineup and off the IL tonight, while Yoan Moncada is placed in the injured list due to a back ailment.

#whitesox lineup vs #Orioles

1. Andrew Benintendi (L) LF

2. Luis Robert Jr. (R) CF

3. Andrew Vaughn (R) 1B

4. Eloy Jimenez (R) DH

5. Jake Burger (R) 3B

6. Yasmani Grandal (S) C

7. Lenyn Sosa (R) 2B

8. Oscar Colas (L) RF

9. Elvis Andrus (R) SS

Josh Smith will seemingly get a chance to hit near the top of the order as he fills in for Corey Seager, while Brad Miller and Travis Jankowski start against righty Luis Garcia.

Rangers starting lineup for April 14 at Houston.

Jeremy Pena is all the way down to seventh in the order now, even against a lefty. James Hensley will DH for Houston tonight.

Astros lineup with Luis Garcia on the mound:

Atlanta welcomes Vaughn Grissom to the lineup in place of the injured Orlando Arcia while Kevin Pillar gets a rare start in left for Marcell Ozuna and Eddie Rosario serves as the DH.

Road trip starts tonight in Kansas City!

Franmil Reyes appears to have supplanted Hunter Dozier as the preferred DH option even against righties, while Edward Olivares and Kyle Isbel have locked down left and center respectively for K.C.

Brady Singer heads to the mound as we take on the Braves to open the homestand.

Normal righty lineup for St. Louis, with Brendan Donovan leading off, Alec Burleson in the two-hole and Nolan Gorman at DH. Dylan Carlson makes his return from a neck injury and will start in center for Tyler O’Neill.

Friday night under the lights!

