MLB lineups for Saturday, April 15th: DJ LeMahieu, Lars Nootbaar back in the lineup

After a full night slate on Friday, Saturday brings plenty of afternoon starts — which means fantasy baseball owners will have to stay on top of their lineups earlier than usual. Luckily, the MLB lineup report for Saturday, April 15th is here to bring you all the latest on who’s starting and who’s sitting today.

MLB starting lineups: Friday, April 14th

DJ LeMahieu is finally back for New York after missing several games with a tight quad, while for Minnesota Max Kepler returns from his knee injury. Edouard Julien is back in the leadoff spot with a righty on the mound for the Yankees while Trevor Larnach returns to the cleanup spot.

Joc Pederson was placed on the injured list with a wrist injury prior to today’s game, while Michael Conforto sits again as he battles calf tightness. Matt Beaty was called up to take Pederson’s spot on the roster and will DH and bat fifth against Detroit righty Michael Lorenzen (also making his season debut).

Giants’ lineup at Tigers. No Michael Conforto, who’s dealing with left calf soreness:



LaMonte Wade Jr – RF

Thairo Estrada – 2B

Mike Yastrzemski – CF

J.D. Davis – 3B

Matt Beaty – DH

Wilmer Flores – 1B

Brandon Crawford – SS

Joey Bart – C

Blake Sabol – LF



Anthony DeSclafani – RHP — Maria I. Guardado (@mi_guardado) April 15, 2023

Nick Maton is back in the lineup after his walk-off heroics last night, while Kerry Carpenter is now up to hitting cleanup against right-handed pitchers and could carry some DFS appeal — he hit a combined 36 homers between the Majors and Minors last year. Akil Baddoo also draws a start for Detroit while Matt Vierling drops to ninth in the order.

It's a beautiful day for some baseball! pic.twitter.com/eFIIiQ5kvE — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 15, 2023

Jorge Mateo is back in the lineup for Baltimore after nursing an ankle injury, while Adley Rutschman will DH today as James McCann handles catching duties.

Jake Burger figures to start regularly at third base, even against righties, with Yoan Moncada out, while Oscar Colas and Lenyn Sosa seem locked into right field and second base respectively.

Pirates TBA

Lars Nootbaar is finally back from his thumb injury and ready to make good on his fantasy sleeper status this offseason. Willson Contreras and Tyler O’Neill will each get the afternoon off.

St. Louis Cardinals Lineup:

1. Brendan Donovan (L) 1B

2. Alec Burleson (L) LF

3. Paul Goldschmidt (R) DH

4. Nolan Arenado (R) 3B

5. Nolan Gorman (L) 2B

6. Jordan Walker (R) RF

7. Lars Nootbaar (L) CF

8. Tommy Edman (S) SS

9. Andrew Knizner (R) C — Newzgod a.k.a. El_Negro_Loco (@Newzgod_dfs) April 15, 2023

Rays TBA

Matt Chapman is back while Danny Jansen handles catching duties and Alejandro Kirk starts in the DH spot as the Jays stack righties against Rays bulk pitcher Josh Fleming.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Washington Nationals, 4:05 p.m. ET

TBA

TBA

TBA

Angels TBA

No Masataka Yoshida again for Boston, although it’s unclear whether that’s because of his hamstring or because there’s a lefty on the mound.

Red Sox lineup - Verdugo RF, Turner DH, Refsnyder LF, Devers 3B, K. Hernández CF, Arroyo 2B, Casas 1B, Wong C, Chang SS, Pivetta P — Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) April 15, 2023

Phillies TBA

Spencer Steer is up to second in the batting order while Stuart Fairchild starts in right as the Reds look to stack righties against lefty Matt Strahm.

Game 3 of 4 with the Phillies.



Powered by @PNCBank pic.twitter.com/m8VHrRMZpM — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) April 15, 2023

Braves TBA

Hunter Dozier is back in the lineup at first while Franmil Reyes will sit against Bryce Elder. Jackie Bradley Jr. gets a start over Edward Olivares.

#Royals lineup vs. Bryce Elder:



Witt Jr. SS

Melendez RF

Pasquantino DH

Perez C

Isbel CF

Massey 2B

Dozier 1B

Lopez 3B

Bradley Jr. LF

Bubic P — David Lesky (@DBLesky) April 15, 2023

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA