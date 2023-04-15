 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MLB lineups for Saturday, April 15th: DJ LeMahieu, Lars Nootbaar back in the lineup

We provide updates on MLB lineup news, providing fantasy baseball and betting analysis on Saturday, April 15th.

By Chris Landers Updated
DJ LeMahieu of the New York Yankees gets ready to bat against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 09, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images

After a full night slate on Friday, Saturday brings plenty of afternoon starts — which means fantasy baseball owners will have to stay on top of their lineups earlier than usual. Luckily, the MLB lineup report for Saturday, April 15th is here to bring you all the latest on who’s starting and who’s sitting today.

Minnesota Twins vs. New York Yankees, 1:05 p.m. ET

DJ LeMahieu is finally back for New York after missing several games with a tight quad, while for Minnesota Max Kepler returns from his knee injury. Edouard Julien is back in the leadoff spot with a righty on the mound for the Yankees while Trevor Larnach returns to the cleanup spot.

San Francisco Giants vs. Detroit Tigers, 1:10 p.m. ET

Joc Pederson was placed on the injured list with a wrist injury prior to today’s game, while Michael Conforto sits again as he battles calf tightness. Matt Beaty was called up to take Pederson’s spot on the roster and will DH and bat fifth against Detroit righty Michael Lorenzen (also making his season debut).

Nick Maton is back in the lineup after his walk-off heroics last night, while Kerry Carpenter is now up to hitting cleanup against right-handed pitchers and could carry some DFS appeal — he hit a combined 36 homers between the Majors and Minors last year. Akil Baddoo also draws a start for Detroit while Matt Vierling drops to ninth in the order.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. ET

Jorge Mateo is back in the lineup for Baltimore after nursing an ankle injury, while Adley Rutschman will DH today as James McCann handles catching duties.

Jake Burger figures to start regularly at third base, even against righties, with Yoan Moncada out, while Oscar Colas and Lenyn Sosa seem locked into right field and second base respectively.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m. ET

Pirates TBA

Lars Nootbaar is finally back from his thumb injury and ready to make good on his fantasy sleeper status this offseason. Willson Contreras and Tyler O’Neill will each get the afternoon off.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays, 3:07 p.m. ET

Rays TBA

Matt Chapman is back while Danny Jansen handles catching duties and Alejandro Kirk starts in the DH spot as the Jays stack righties against Rays bulk pitcher Josh Fleming.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Washington Nationals, 4:05 p.m. ET

TBA

Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Diego Padres, 4:05 p.m. ET

TBA

New York Mets vs. Oakland Athletics, 4:07 p.m. ET

TBA

Los Angeles Angels vs. Boston Red Sox, 4:10 p.m. ET

Angels TBA

No Masataka Yoshida again for Boston, although it’s unclear whether that’s because of his hamstring or because there’s a lefty on the mound.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds, 4:10 p.m. ET

Phillies TBA

Spencer Steer is up to second in the batting order while Stuart Fairchild starts in right as the Reds look to stack righties against lefty Matt Strahm.

Atlanta Braves vs. Kansas City Royals, 4:10 p.m. ET

Braves TBA

Hunter Dozier is back in the lineup at first while Franmil Reyes will sit against Bryce Elder. Jackie Bradley Jr. gets a start over Edward Olivares.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Miami Marlins, 4:10 p.m. ET

TBA

Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros, 7:10 p.m. ET

TBA

Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers. 9:10 p.m. ET

TBA

Colorado Rockies vs. Seattle Mariners, 9:40 p.m. ET

TBA

