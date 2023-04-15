Brewers vs. Padres: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

FS1 will host Saturday’s matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres with first pitch for 4:05 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Petco Park in San Diego, California, and will air on Bally Sports Wisconsin in the Brewers market and Bally Sports San Diego in the Padres market. Freddy Peralta (2-0, 0.75 ERA) will look to continue his strong start for the Brew Crew, while Seth Lugo (2-0, 1.38 ERA) gets the ball for San Diego.

Milwaukee has taken each of the first two games of this four-game set, winning 4-3 on Thursday night and 11-2 on Friday to move to 10-4 on the season — tops in the NL Central. They’ve been able to find success despite Corbin Burnes’ slow start and Brandon Woodruff landing on the IL with shoulder inflammation, as unheralded names like Eric Lauer, Wade Miley have picked up the slack.

Friday’s loss was San Diego’s third in a row, dropping them to a disappointing 7-8 that puts them third in the NL West. The Padres’ stars have yet to live up to their billings for the most part, with Manny Machado (slugging .362), Juan Soto (hitting .189), Blake Snell (6.92 ERA) and Yu Darvish (4.76 ERA) stumbling out of the gate.

The Padres still enter Saturday’s game as -130 favorites on the moneyline at Draftkings Sportsbook, while the Brewers are slight +110 underdogs. The run total is set at 8.

Brewers vs. Padres

Pitchers: Freddy Peralta vs. Seth Lugo

First pitch: 4:05 p.m. ET

Brewers local broadcast: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Padres local broadcast: Bally Sports San Diego

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Moneyline odds: Padres -130, Brewers +110

You can live stream the game at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.