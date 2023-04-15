Rangers vs. Astros: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

MLB Network will host Saturday’s matchup between the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas, and will also air on Bally Sports Southwest in the Rangers market and on AT&T Sportsnet Southwest in the Astros market. Jon Gray (1-1, 3.00 ERA) takes the mound for Texas, while Houston counters with youngster Hunter Brown (1-0, 3.09 ERA).

The Rangers took game one on Friday night to move atop the AL West at 8-5, as Texas looks to return to the postseason after spending big over the winter. The team has been driven by its starting pitching so far, as holdovers Gray and Martin Perez have been rock solid while new additions Jacob deGrom and Andrew Heaney have started to hit their stride.

The Astros are off to a disappointing start at 6-8, and it’s not hard to see why: The team’s star-studded lineup looks like a shell of itself, with Jose Altuve still on the shelf after his World Baseball Classic injury while Jose Abreu, Alex Bregman and Jeremy Pena stumble out of the gates.

Houston is currently a -180 favorite on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Rangers are +155 underdogs. The run total is set at 8.

Rangers vs. Astros

Pitchers: Jon Gray vs. Hunter Brown

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

TEAM local broadcast: Bally Sports Southwest

TEAM local broadcast: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Live stream: MLB Network, MLB App

Moneyline odds: Astros -180, Rangers +155

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via MLBNetwork.com and via the MLB App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access MLB Network for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.