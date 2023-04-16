Rangers vs. Astros: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

ESPN will host Sunday’s matchup between the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. It’s a matchup of dynamic lefties on the mound as Andrew Heaney (1-1, 8.22 ERA) will start for the Rangers against Houston’s Framber Valdez (1-1, 1.89).

The Rangers have looked much-improved after their offseason spending spree, sitting at 8-6 atop the AL West despite dropping last night’s game in Houston, 8-2. The team has been driven by its starting pitching so far, as holdovers Gray and Martin Perez have been rock solid while new additions Jacob deGrom and Andrew Heaney have started to hit their stride. Marcus Semien and Adolis Garcia will have to get on track if Texas wants to stay afloat while Corey Seager (hamstring) is sidelined.

Despite the win Saturday, the Astros sit at in a tie for fourth in the AL West at a disappointing 7-8, and it’s not hard to see why. The team’s star-studded lineup looks like a shell of itself, with Jose Altuve still on the shelf after his World Baseball Classic injury while Jose Abreu, Alex Bregman and Jeremy Pena stumble out of the gates.

Houston is a heavy moneyline favorite at -195 on DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Rangers are +165 underdogs. The run total is set at 7.5.

Rangers vs. Astros

Pitchers: Andrew Heaney vs. Framber Valdez

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: Astros -195, Rangers +165

