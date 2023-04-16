Yankees call up top infield prospect Oswald Peraza from Triple-A

Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza were teammates for years in the Minor Leagues, and now they’ve been reunited again in the Bronx. Reports surfaced on Sunday morning that the New York Yankees have promoted Peraza from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre prior to Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Twins.

Oswald Peraza is being called up by the #Yankees. No corresponding roster move announced yet. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) April 16, 2023

No corresponding move has been announced yet.

Before Volpe set Spring Training on fire, many considered Peraza to be the favorite to win the Yankees’ Opening Day shortstop job. The 22-year-old Venezuelan is a consensus top-50 prospect in baseball after hitting 19 homers with 33 steals in Triple-A last season — a performance that earned him his Major League debut in September. He cooled off towards the end of the spring, and with a crowded infield roster, New York decided to send Peraza back down to the Minors to get him regular playing time.

That infield roster has thinned a bit, as Josh Donaldson is on the IL with a hamstring strain while both Gleyber Torres and DJ LeMahieu have battled through minor injuries.