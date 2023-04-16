Report: Mets calling up top prospect Brett Baty from Triple-A

Andy Martino of SNY reported on Sunday that the New York Mets are calling up top prospect Brett Baty to the major leagues. Baty is currently the top prospect in the Mets’ farm system and is the ranked as the top third baseman prospect in the entire league. He is being recalled from the team’s Triple-A affiliate in Syracuse.

The 12th overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, the Austin, TX, native quickly worked his way up through the Mets’ farm system, going though High-A Brooklyn and Double-A Binghamton before eventually landing at Triple-A Syracuse last season. He got a small taste of the majors at the end of the 2022 campaign, recording two home runs and five RBI through 11 games with the Mets.

He was tearing up in Syracuse this season, batting .400 off 14 hits with five home runs and 15 RBI through just nine games. A call up to the big leagues felt inevitable and the the 23-year-old rising star is now going to be on the highest stage.