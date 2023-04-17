Monday’s Phillies vs. White Sox game postponed due to rain

Sometimes there’s just no escaping the reality of Chicago in April: Game one of this week’s three-game set between the Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Monday, April 17th has been postponed due to rain and wind.

Tonight’s game between the #WhiteSox and Philadelphia Phillies has been postponed due to a forecast of high winds and cold temperatures.



The game will be made up as part of a straight doubleheader tomorrow starting at 3:10 p.m. CT. pic.twitter.com/aR0619mrAw — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 17, 2023

The two teams will play a straight doubleheader on Tuesday, April 18th, with the first game set to start at 4:10 p.m. ET. Monday’s starting pitchers — Zack Wheeler for Philly and Lance Lynn for Chicago — will take the ball in game one, while Phillies lefty Bailey Falter will face Lucas Giolito of the White Sox in the nightcap.

This week’s series comes at a crucial time for two teams who had high hopes heading into the 2023 season but have gotten off to a slow start amid injuries to key contributors (from Bryce Harper to Rhys Hoskins to Eloy Jimenez to Tim Anderson). Both Philly and Chicago enter at 6-10. The Phillies split a four-game set in Cincinnati against the Reds over the weekend, while the White Sox dropped two of three to the Baltimore Orioles at home.