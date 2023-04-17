 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monday’s Phillies vs. White Sox game postponed due to rain

Inclement weather in Chicago has postponed Monday’s matchup between the Phillies and White Sox, as the two teams will play a doubleheader on Tuesday, April 18th.

By Chris Landers
General view of the field during the game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday, April 15, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Quinn Harris/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Sometimes there’s just no escaping the reality of Chicago in April: Game one of this week’s three-game set between the Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Monday, April 17th has been postponed due to rain and wind.

The two teams will play a straight doubleheader on Tuesday, April 18th, with the first game set to start at 4:10 p.m. ET. Monday’s starting pitchers — Zack Wheeler for Philly and Lance Lynn for Chicago — will take the ball in game one, while Phillies lefty Bailey Falter will face Lucas Giolito of the White Sox in the nightcap.

This week’s series comes at a crucial time for two teams who had high hopes heading into the 2023 season but have gotten off to a slow start amid injuries to key contributors (from Bryce Harper to Rhys Hoskins to Eloy Jimenez to Tim Anderson). Both Philly and Chicago enter at 6-10. The Phillies split a four-game set in Cincinnati against the Reds over the weekend, while the White Sox dropped two of three to the Baltimore Orioles at home.

