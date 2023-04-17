Monday’s Guardians vs. Tigers game postponed due to weather

With inclement weather all across the Midwest on Monday, April 17th, the Detroit Tigers have been forced to postpone their second consecutive game — this time against the Cleveland Guardians.

Tonight's game vs. the Guardians has been postponed. pic.twitter.com/n46nvF9gXv — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 17, 2023

Detroit and Cleveland will now play a doubleheader on Tuesday, April 18th, with game one scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET. Cleveland’s Hunter Gaddis was scheduled to face Detroit’s Matthew Boyd on Monday, but pitching matchups have yet to be announced.

The Tigers were also forced to postpone their game on Sunday, April 16th against the San Francisco Giants. Cleveland enters this series second in the AL Central at 9-7 after a series in against the Washington Nationals, while the Tigers sit in fourth place at 5-9 after sweeping an abbreviated two-game set against the Giants.