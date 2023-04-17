 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monday’s Guardians vs. Tigers game postponed due to weather

The Tigers have had a second straight game postponed and will now play a make-up doubleheader against the Guardians on Tuesday, April 18th.

By Chris Landers Updated
A general view of Comerica Park during the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Detroit Tigers on Thursday, April 6, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. Photo by Carl Jones/MLB Photos via Getty Images

With inclement weather all across the Midwest on Monday, April 17th, the Detroit Tigers have been forced to postpone their second consecutive game — this time against the Cleveland Guardians.

Detroit and Cleveland will now play a doubleheader on Tuesday, April 18th, with game one scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET. Cleveland’s Hunter Gaddis was scheduled to face Detroit’s Matthew Boyd on Monday, but pitching matchups have yet to be announced.

The Tigers were also forced to postpone their game on Sunday, April 16th against the San Francisco Giants. Cleveland enters this series second in the AL Central at 9-7 after a series in against the Washington Nationals, while the Tigers sit in fourth place at 5-9 after sweeping an abbreviated two-game set against the Giants.

