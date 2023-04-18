 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

MLB lineups for Tuesday, April 18: Who’s starting, who’s sitting

We provide updates on MLB lineup news, providing fantasy baseball and betting analysis on Tuesday, April 18.

By Chris Landers
Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees in action against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on April 16, 2023 in Bronx, New York. New York Yankees defeated the Minnesota Twins 2-0. Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Several rainouts yesterday make for an even busier Tuesday slate than usual around MLB — which means plenty of start/sit decisions for fantasy baseball managers and actionable info for bettors. We’ll keep you up to date on who’s playing and who’s not throughout the day in our daily MLB lineup report.

MLB starting lineups: Tuesday, April 18

Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers, Game 1, 1:10 p.m. ET

No Josh Naylor in the first game of this doubleheader against Detroit lefty Matthew Boyd and Amed Rosario continues to sit out with a balky back — Gabriel Arias will start at first while Tyler Freeman handles shortstop.

Matt Vierling will take a seat while Kerry Carpenter handles right field and Akil Baddoo gets a start in left with Cleveland righty Hunter Gaddis on the mound.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers, Game 2, time TBD

TBA

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Chicago White Sox, Game 1, 4:10 p.m. ET

TBA

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Chicago White Sox, Game 2, time TBD

TBA

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m. ET

TBA

San Francisco Giants vs. Florida Marlins, 6:40 p.m. ET

TBA

Baltimore Orioles vs. Washington Nationals, 7:05 p.m. ET

TBA

Los Angeles Angels vs. New York Yankees, 7:05 p.m. ET

TBA

Minnesota Twins vs. Boston Red Sox, 7:10 p.m. ET

TBA

Texas Rangers vs. Kansas City Royals, 7:40 p.m. ET

TBA

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m. ET

TBA

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Houston Astros, 8:10 p.m. ET

TBA

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Colorado Rockies, 8:40 p.m. ET

TBA

Chicago Cubs vs. Oakland Athletics, 9:40 p.m. ET

TBA

Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres, 9:40 p.m. ET

TBA

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Seattle Mariners, 9:40 p.m. ET

TBA

New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. ET

TBA

More From DraftKings Nation