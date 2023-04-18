Mets vs. Dodgers: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

TBS will host Tuesday’s matchup between the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers, with first pitch for 10:10 p.m. ET. The TBS game will take place at Dodger Stadium in L.A. and will air on SNY in the Mets market and SportsNet LA in the Dodgers market. Tylor Megill (3-0, 2.25 ERA) will start for New York, while future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw (2-1, 3.50) gets the ball for Los Angeles.

After an up-and-down start to the 2023 season, the Mets have caught fire on their West Coast road trip, sweeping the Oakland Athletics before taking game one over the Dodgers on Monday night thanks to a late-inning rally. The rotation has been a question mark with Justin Verlander yet to make his debut for the team and Max Scherzer’s lingering shoulder discomfort, but Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso have led a balanced offensive attack that has New York at 11-6 and second in the NL East.

This isn’t your older brother’s Dodgers team, as a steady drain of talent out the door has left L.A. relying on mix of unheralded veterans and inexperienced young players to plug the gaps. The offense has been fine — the Dodgers are fifth in team OPS, thanks to rookie James Outman and the usual cast of stars like Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Max Muncy — but injuries to both the rotation (Walker Buehler, Tony Gonsolin) and bullpen (Blake Treinen, Daniel Hudson) have led to early struggles for L.A.’s pitching staff. The team currently sits at 8-9, second in the NL West.

The Dodgers are currently -165 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Mets are +140 underdogs. The total is set at 8.5.

You can live stream the TBS game at Watch TBS or through the TBS app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku and more. It will require a cable login with access to TBS If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.