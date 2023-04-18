 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mason Miller promotion: Athletics call up top pitching prospect for first MLB start

We discuss the report that the Oakland A’s will be calling up Mason Miller, one of the top pitching prospects in the Minors, to make his first MLB start on Wednesday.

By Chris Landers
Mason Miller and Pitching Coach Scott Emerson of the Oakland Athletics before a spring training game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at HoHoKam Stadium on February 25, 2023 in Mesa, Arizona.&nbsp; Photo by Michael Zagaris/Oakland Athletics/Getty Images

With Kyle Muller and Ken Waldichuk already in Oakland, it looks like the Athletics are set to continue the youth movement in their starting rotation with possibly the biggest name yet. Righty Mason Miller — the team’s No. 3 prospect, per MLB Pipeline, with a fastball that sits around 100 mph — is reportedly getting the call up from Triple-A Las Vegas to make his first MLB start on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs.

First of all, yes, you read that right — his fastball sits around 100 mph.

As we highlighted in this week’s prospect report for fantasy baseball, Miller has been using that ridiculous arsenal to blow hitters away all year, striking out 11 over five no-hit innings in his most recent start last weekend. He also boasts a cutter and slider that scouts think could develop into plus offerings as well.

If you’re wondering how a guy who routinely lights up radar guns didn’t even many if any lists of the top 100 prospects in baseball, the answer is simple: health. When Mason is on the mound, he’s been as dominant as anyone in the Minors. The problem is that those days have been few and far between — between when the A’s took him in the third round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Gardner-Webb and the start of the 2023 season, Miller threw exactly 20 professional innings, eight of which came in rookie ball.

Oakland understandably wanted to err on the side of caution with such a talented arm, but the downside is that we just don’t really know how Miller will hold up under a heavier workload (he’s never cracked the 100-inning mark at any level, pro or college). Still, the potential is obvious, and given the state of the A’s roster right now he should get every opportunity to establish himself as a Major League starter. He’s a recommended add in all fantasy baseball leagues.

