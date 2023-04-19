Angels vs. Yankees: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

The Los Angeles Angels and New York Yankees are set to square off in the second game of a three-game set on Wednesday night in the Bronx. First pitch from Yankee Stadium is set for 7:05 p.m. ET, and the game will be available on Bally Sports West in the Angels market and on Amazon Prime Video — not the YES Network — in the Yankees market. Griffin Canning (0-0, 3.60 ERA) will start for L.A. while New York counters with rookie Jhony Brito (2-1, 6.75).

New York has had a bit of an up-and-down start as the team tries to weather injuries to the starting rotation (Carlos Rodon, Luis Severino) and lineup (Giancarlo Stanton, Harrison Bader, Josh Donaldson). The former especially has been a problem, as Brito, Clarke Schmidt and Domingo German haven’t been able to give the Yankees consistent, quality innings. After dropping the opener to L.A. last night, the team sits at 10-7 and third in a competitive AL East.

The Angels are looking to finally get Shohei Ohtani to the postseason, and this year might be their best chance. The team is still searching for pitching depth behind Ohtani and Patrick Sandoval, but Logan O’Hoppe and Hunter Renfroe have given the Halos a deep lineup. Their win last night improved Los Angeles to 9-8, good for second in the AL West.

New York is currently listed as -135 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Angels are +115 underdogs. The run total is set at 9.

Angels vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Griffin Canning vs. Jhony Brito

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Angels local broadcast: Bally Sports West

Yankees local broadcast: Amazon Prime Video

Live stream: MLB.tv; Amazon Prime Video

Moneyline odds: Yankees -135, Angels +115

To watch Wednesday’s Angels-Yankees matchup in the Yankees market, you’ll need either a subscription to Amazon Prime or a subscription to Prime Video. An Amazon Prime subscription is available for $14.99 per month or $139 per year, while Prime Video is available as a standalone for $8.99 per month. Amazon will offer free Prime trials, so be sure to check out their website for available deals. Once you have a valid subscription, you can live stream the game on the Prime Video website or using the Prime Video app.