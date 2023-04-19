Garrett Mitchell update: Brewers place OF on IL with shoulder injury

One of the brightest spots in a young and athletic Milwaukee Brewers core has had his breakout campaign put on hold, as outfielder Garrett Mitchell has been put on the IL with a left shoulder subluxation:

Garrett Mitchell is going on the 10-day injured list with a left shoulder subluxation. With Sal Frelick dealing with a jammed thumb, and outfielder Blake Perkins already on the 40-man roster, Perkins is up from Triple-A Nashville. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) April 19, 2023

This would have been an opportunity for top prospect Sal Frelick to get the call from Triple-A, but with Frelick sidelined, Blake Perkins has been promoted from Nashville ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Seattle Mariners. The team has yet to offer a timetable for Mitchell’s return.

A former first-round pick of the Brewers back in 2020, Mitchell was once a consensus top-75 prospect in baseball, although he slid slowly down those lists after struggling at Double-A in both 2021 and 2022. Injuries in Milwaukee’s outfield earned him a call-up last year, though, and Mitchell surprised by excelling against big-league pitching, hitting .312/.373/.459 with two homers and eight steals in 28 games.

That cameo, plus a strong performance this spring, earned him a spot on the Brewers’ Opening Day roster, and the 24-year-old has taken that opportunity and run with it so far with a .259/.307/.466 slash line and three homers. If he can just stay afloat with the bat, the athleticism is more than good enough, as Mitchell has true top-of-the-scale speed that makes him elite both in center field and on the bases. Something like .275/12/35 isn’t out of the question over a full season — although Mitchell is still getting benched against lefties — especially given the new base-running rules, and he should be stashed in most fantasy leagues by teams who need a boost of speed.