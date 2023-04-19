Max Scherzer ejected from start vs. Dodgers due to illegal substance on his glove [VIDEO]

Max Scherzer’s start against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday was cut short after the righty was ejected due to what umpires claimed was a foreign substance on his pitching hand.

Max Scherzer was ejected between innings after a heated conversation with the umpiring crew pic.twitter.com/mqMkOnzchb — SNY (@SNYtv) April 19, 2023

Scherzer seemed to be trying to tell the umps that the substance was actually rosin, rather than anything forbidden, but to no avail. The righty had already gotten into it with the umps during a previous check after the bottom of the third, during which Phil Cuzzi asked him to get a new glove.

Max Scherzer, Foreign Substance Check



Phil Cuzzi was never heard from again.... pic.twitter.com/F4iy5ECcIO — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 19, 2023

Scherzer obliged, but when home-plate umpire Dan Bellino checked him again as he came out for the fourth, he still found something sticky and decided to toss the three-time Cy Young Award winner. Scherzer, whose start was pushed back several days as he battles back discomfort, hadn’t allowed a run over his first three frames.

Scherzer’s second season with the New York Mets hasn’t gotten off to a smooth start, with an uncharacteristic 4.41 ERA over his first three starts and just 14 strikeouts in 16.1 innings. His hard-hit rate is way up, and more disconcertingly, his four-seam fastball is down a full mile per hour from what it averaged last year. The Mets can ill afford any sort of absence with Justin Verlander continuing to rehab his shoulder injury and Carlos Carrasco and Jose Quintana on the IL for the foreseeable future.