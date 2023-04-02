Phillies vs. Rangers: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

ESPN will host Sunday’s matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Texas Rangers, with first pitch set for 7:00 p.m. ET at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies will start lefty Bailey Falter, while the Rangers counter with their own southpaw Martin Perez.

Philadelphia (0-2) is not off to the season start they had in mind. Not only are they winless, but the pitching staff has been suspect at best. They lost on Opening Day 11-7 and followed that up with the 16-3 loss on Saturday. Kyle Schwarber remains hitless to start the year, meaning someone else needs to step up in this series finale.

Texas (2-0) is finally showing the step forward we expected last season after signing Marcus Semien and Corey Seager. Mitch Garver has been an early season surprise and hit two home runs with six RBI on Saturday. Perez is making his first start of the season but has recently pitched well against Philly, giving the Rangers an edge in this game.

Phillies vs. Rangers

Pitchers: Bailey Falter vs. Martin Perez

First pitch: 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: Rangers -125, Phillies +105

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.