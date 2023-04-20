Fernando Tatis Jr. returns: How did Padres star perform in the Minor Leagues?

The San Diego Padres are highly anticipating the return of shortstop-turned-outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr.. The Friars haven’t seen Tatis suit up at the Major League level since 2021. He was an All-Star that year but then got surgery on his shoulder and wrist that offseason. Setbacks delayed his return later and later, and then Tatis tested positive for PEDs and was suspended 80 games. He is healthy and is set to rejoin the big league club on Thursday, April 20.

Fernando Tatis Jr.’s Triple-A stats

Despite the suspension, Tatis was able to complete a rehab stint in the Minor Leagues. Due to the terms set forth by MLB, suspended players are allowed to play in spring games and can then spend 20 days on a Minor League rehab assignment.

Tatis Jr. played eight games with the Triple-A affiliate for San Diego in El Paso. It looked like he hadn’t missed any time. Tatis Jr. hit .515, going 17-for-33 at the plate. He had two doubles, seven home runs and 15 RBI.

FERNANDO TATIS JR. WITH A THREE-HOMER NIGHT‼️



He is currently playing for Triple-A El Paso.



(via @MiLB)pic.twitter.com/SMAF0oIe6R — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 14, 2023

Yes, this was against pitchers in Triple-A, but the fact that he didn’t start slower at the plate bodes well for his impending return. Tatis also swiped two bags and could be another beneficiary of the larger bases this season. He was a well-rounded player before his problematic 2022, and his stint in the Minors gave a glimpse that he could be that same player this season. Tatis is scheduled to rejoin the Padres on Thursday as they open a four-game divisional series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.